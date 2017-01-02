LIS

Wednesday, 1 February 2017

Salvopay.org. How it works!

This is a life time opportunity, a sure way to your financial freedom, this is bigger, better, faster, a platform you can trust, tested and verified, is a new platform with many features.
1. No referral
2.No central account.
3.is a peer-to-peer donation.



4. All donation are sent to participant local bank account or bit coin wallet.
5. Donation are in two format, the naira donation and the bit coin donation.
6.Your donation doesn’t last more than 48hrs to be get paid.
7.They will be a support button incase you are having any issue.
8. Participant care line is always available for your complain and other related issue.
9. All your money comes to your bank account directly.
How it works

5,000 STARTER
LEVEL
DONATE/UPGRADE
RECIEVE
FROM
TOTAL
1
5,000
5,000
2 participants
10,000
2
5,000
5,000
3 participants
15,000
3
10,000
10,000
5 participants
50,000
4
20,000
20,000
5 participants
100,000
5
50,000
50,000
10 participants
500,000

10,000 FLEXI PLAN
LEVEL
DONATE/UPGRADE
RECIEVE
FROM
TOTAL
1
10,000
10,000
2 participants
20,000
2
10,000
10,000
3 participants
30,000
3
20,000
20,000
5 participants
100,000
4
50,000
50,000
5 participants
250,000
5
150,000
150,000
10 participants
1,500,000


20,000 SWAGA PLAN
LEVEL
DONATE/UPGRADE
RECIEVE
FROM
TOTAL
1
20,000
20,000
2 participants
40,000
2
20,000
20,000
3 participants
60,000
3
40,000
40,000
5 participants
200,000
4
100,000
100,000
5 participants
500,000
5
300,000
300,000
10 participants
3,000,000

Immediately you register you will be paired, In your level 1, you donate 5000 to a participant and receive 5000 each from 2 participant, then upgrade to level 2 with upgrade to level 5 with 50,000 and receive 50,000 from 10,000 each from 10 participant which will amount to 500,000.
The platform is designed so that all participant can attain the level within a short period of time.
The platform has two 5000 and receive 5000 each from 3 participant, upgrade to level 3 with 10000 and receive 10,000 each from 5 participant, upgrade to level 4 with 20,000 and receive 20,000 each from 5 participant, then plan which you will select when registering
The starter plan which you will start with 5000 in level 1 and receive 500,000 in level 5 while the flexi plan, you start with 10,000 in level 1 and receive 1,500,000 in level 5.
Also you can select your mode of donation, the naira or bit coin mode, no delay in payment, this is an opportunity for you to be a pioneer of this platform.
For details how is work

www.salvopay.org
No dulling moment my brothers and sisters, this is your chance to be financially free.
