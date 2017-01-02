Salvopay.org. How it works!

1. No referral
2.No central account.
3.is a peer-to-peer donation.
4. All donation are sent to participant local bank account or bit coin wallet.
5. Donation are in two format, the naira donation and the bit coin donation.
6.Your donation doesn’t last more than 48hrs to be get paid.
7.They will be a support button incase you are having any issue.
8. Participant care line is always available for your complain and other related issue.
9. All your money comes to your bank account directly.
How it works
5,000 STARTER
|
LEVEL
|
DONATE/UPGRADE
|
RECIEVE
|
FROM
|
TOTAL
|
1
|
5,000
|
5,000
|
2 participants
|
10,000
|
2
|
5,000
|
5,000
|
3 participants
|
15,000
|
3
|
10,000
|
10,000
|
5 participants
|
50,000
|
4
|
20,000
|
20,000
|
5 participants
|
100,000
|
5
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
10 participants
|
500,000
10,000 FLEXI PLAN
|
LEVEL
|
DONATE/UPGRADE
|
RECIEVE
|
FROM
|
TOTAL
|
1
|
10,000
|
10,000
|
2 participants
|
20,000
|
2
|
10,000
|
10,000
|
3 participants
|
30,000
|
3
|
20,000
|
20,000
|
5 participants
|
100,000
|
4
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
5 participants
|
250,000
|
5
|
150,000
|
150,000
|
10 participants
|
1,500,000
20,000 SWAGA PLAN
|
LEVEL
|
DONATE/UPGRADE
|
RECIEVE
|
FROM
|
TOTAL
|
1
|
20,000
|
20,000
|
2 participants
|
40,000
|
2
|
20,000
|
20,000
|
3 participants
|
60,000
|
3
|
40,000
|
40,000
|
5 participants
|
200,000
|
4
|
100,000
|
100,000
|
5 participants
|
500,000
|
5
|
300,000
|
300,000
|
10 participants
|
3,000,000
Immediately you register you will be paired, In your level 1, you donate 5000 to a participant and receive 5000 each from 2 participant, then upgrade to level 2 with upgrade to level 5 with 50,000 and receive 50,000 from 10,000 each from 10 participant which will amount to 500,000.
The platform is designed so that all participant can attain the level within a short period of time.
The platform has two 5000 and receive 5000 each from 3 participant, upgrade to level 3 with 10000 and receive 10,000 each from 5 participant, upgrade to level 4 with 20,000 and receive 20,000 each from 5 participant, then plan which you will select when registering
The starter plan which you will start with 5000 in level 1 and receive 500,000 in level 5 while the flexi plan, you start with 10,000 in level 1 and receive 1,500,000 in level 5.
Also you can select your mode of donation, the naira or bit coin mode, no delay in payment, this is an opportunity for you to be a pioneer of this platform.
For details how is work
www.salvopay.org
No dulling moment my brothers and sisters, this is your chance to be financially free.
