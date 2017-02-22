Sad photo of baby as he dies in his mother's arms one day after meningitis diagnosis

Louise and John Done had just welcomed their child a few months back and were excitedly planning their wedding.
The couple had gone out to make plans for their wedding when John's daughter, Shelby, called to let them know that Harry had taken ill. On getting home and seeing the child's state, an ambulance was called and he was given antibiotics by paramedics to help fight the illness. At the hospital, the parents were told that their son had suffered a severe brain damage and his kidneys were not working.
Within the space of one day, Harry's body doubled in size and was covered in black rashes. He was dead the next day while his mother cradled him in her arms.
Almost two years since Harry died, his parents have released the image of Harry as his life support was turned off and he took his last breath in his mother's arms because they want to raise awareness about the illness and help others from going through what they had to.
Louise, Harry's mother, spoke about their decision to release the photo, saying;
"The reason we released these pictures is because people don’t realise how brutal meningitis can be. Meningitis ravages them before your eyes. It’s unbelievable what it does. It eats you away. [Harry] looked unrecognisable. The rash was black, he was swollen and then we were told his kidneys weren’t working. He just doubled in size. We find it hard every day. You can’t describe the loss of a child. There is nothing else like it."
