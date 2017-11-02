Russia is considering returning Edward Snowden to U.S. to gain favour with Trump

Snowden flew to Hong Kong after leaving his job at an NSA facility in Hawaii, and in early June he revealed thousands of classified NSA documents to journalists Glenn Greenwald, Laura Poitras, and Ewen MacAskill.
"Team Snowden has received no such signals and has no new reason for concern".Snowden responded to NBC's report on Twitter saying that it shows that he did not work with the Russian government like the US government has been claiming all along. He wrote:
"Finally: irrefutable evidence that I never cooperated with Russian intel," Snowden said. "No country trades away spies, as the rest would fear they're next."He said he released the Govt.'s secrets independently because he wanted the American people to know what was going on within the Govt.
He also had an interview with Katie Couric where he talked more extensively about what he did, why he got asylum in Russia, why Putin refused to hand him over to the Obama Administration, how vocal he has been against the Russian government by condemning the govt's wrong doings and so on.
Watch the interview below:
Here’s what @snowden told me about the possibility of Putin handing him over as a good will gesture to the Trump administration. pic.twitter.com/LdoxE7cYvA— Katie Couric (@katiecouric) February 10, 2017
