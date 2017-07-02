Russia asks Fox News to apologize for 'Putin is a killer' remarks, Fox News says 'you'll have to wait for till 2023'

Putin and Trump spoke on the phone last Saturday and discussed co-operation in the fight against Isis among other things, but when O'Reilly asked him why he respected Putin so much knowing Putin was a killer, Trump replied;
"There are a lot of killers. You think our country's so innocent?"
"I think our country does plenty of killing also, Joe, so you know. There's a lot of stupidity going on in the world right now, a lot of killing, a lot of stupidity,"
'Just because I respect someone doesn't mean I'm going to get along with them."
"He's a leader of his country and I say it's better to get along with Russia than not, and if Russia helps us in the fight against ISIS, which is a major fight, and Islamic terrorism all over the world, a major fight -- that's a good thing. Will I get along with them? I have no idea,"
Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, on Monday in response to O'Reilly's statement said to CNN: "We think that such words from a correspondent of the Fox News network are unacceptable, offensive, and we would, honestly, prefer to receive apologies from such a respected TV company," "As to the statement of the US president, in this case I would prefer to leave it without any comment."
Billy O'Reilly, responding to Russia's request for an apology said; "Apparently, the Putin administration in Moscow [is] demanding that I -- your humble correspondent -- apologize for saying 'Old Vlad' is a killer," O'Reilly said on his Fox show late Monday night.
"So I'm working on that apology, but it might take a little time. Might want to check in with me around 2023."
11 comments:
What's there to apologize? I don't see anything wrong in what he said. Anyway, I'm not the Russian government.
Lol no chill whatsoever.
O reilly is a fool for that statement.HE MUST APOLOGISE OR FACE SUSPENSION. thanks to my wise intelligent papa trump. OBAMA AND KILLARY ARE THE HIGHEST KILLERS IN US PRESIDENTIAL HISTORY LIKE IT OR NOT so leave putin out of una mess
Fox News presenter should apologize for such comment because America and There Presidents have also done a lot of killings. It is not only Russia's Putin that should apologize but America's Bush, etc, should also apologize for killing innocent Iraqis
Putin is a killer and a murderer
These Americans are the biggest hypocrites on the surface of the earth. They think too damn highly of themselves and the stink of deep ignorance. The way they like to feel 'holier-than-thou' is so damn irritating. They simply hate the Russians and Vladmir Putin especially cos they hate to come to fact with the truth that they have a strong competition that can knock them off the same way they (USA) like to knock and bully smaller countries.
This reporter called Vladmir Putin a killer yet in his gullible mind refuses to acknowledged or even know that American presidents are usually the world's biggest killers. See how long the Syrian civil war has gone on for now.... it's in its 6th year. America started that war simply to topple Basher Al-Assad so that they can get a Syrian who would be allies with them in power so that Iran can be isolated and Israel can be the strongest power in the middle East. Look, it's all politics and politics is like a game of chess. If you do wrong to other people, do not complain when they you're also done wrong.
God Bless Nigeria. Amen.
