 Russia asks Fox News to apologize for 'Putin is a killer' remarks, Fox News says 'you'll have to wait for till 2023' | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Tuesday, 7 February 2017

Russia asks Fox News to apologize for 'Putin is a killer' remarks, Fox News says 'you'll have to wait for till 2023'

Following Fox news' Billy O'Reilly's comments in an interview with U.S President Donald Trump, where he called Russian President Vladimir Putin 'a killer', Russia has now asked the television station to apologize over what the Kremlin sees as 'unacceptable' and 'insulting' comments by its presenter towards the Russian leader.

Putin and Trump spoke on the phone last Saturday and discussed co-operation in the fight against Isis among other things, but when O'Reilly asked him why he respected Putin so much knowing Putin was a killer, Trump replied;
 

"There are a lot of killers. You think our country's so innocent?" 
"I think our country does plenty of killing also, Joe, so you know. There's a lot of stupidity going on in the world right now, a lot of killing, a lot of stupidity,"

 'Just because I respect someone doesn't mean I'm going to get along with them."

"He's a leader of his country and I say it's better to get along with Russia than not, and if Russia helps us in the fight against ISIS, which is a major fight, and Islamic terrorism all over the world, a major fight -- that's a good thing. Will I get along with them? I have no idea,"

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, on Monday in response to O'Reilly's statement said to CNN: "We think that such words from a correspondent of the Fox News network are unacceptable, offensive, and we would, honestly, prefer to receive apologies from such a respected TV company,"  "As to the statement of the US president, in this case I would prefer to leave it without any comment."

Billy O'Reilly, responding to Russia's request for an apology said; "Apparently, the Putin administration in Moscow [is] demanding that I -- your humble correspondent -- apologize for saying 'Old Vlad' is a killer," O'Reilly said on his Fox show late Monday night. 

"So I'm working on that apology, but it might take a little time. Might want to check in with me around 2023."
Posted by at 2/07/2017 11:39:00 am

11 comments:

Alloy Chikezie said...

What's there to apologize? I don't see anything wrong in what he said. Anyway, I'm not the Russian government.

Your comment will be visible after approval

7 February 2017 at 11:45
Sql 9ja said...

Alibaba Premium logins and Wire logins, PDF Silent Exploits, Email Blasting, Fresh Leads and Bank Logins, Itunes card visit my page
http://sql9ja.blogspot.com.ng/?view=flipcard

7 February 2017 at 11:46
BONARIO NNAGS said...

So I'm working on that apology, but it might take a little time. Might want to check in with me around 2023."

Lol no chill whatsoever.


. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

7 February 2017 at 11:47
Gideon Okorie said...

SEE WHY THAT START OF YOURS IS INCONSEQUENTIAL(UNIMPORTANT)

7 February 2017 at 11:48
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

O reilly is a fool for that statement.HE MUST APOLOGISE OR FACE SUSPENSION. thanks to my wise intelligent papa trump. OBAMA AND KILLARY ARE THE HIGHEST KILLERS IN US PRESIDENTIAL HISTORY LIKE IT OR NOT so leave putin out of una mess












#sad indeed

7 February 2017 at 11:58
lami said...

Lol

7 February 2017 at 12:00
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

👌

7 February 2017 at 12:06
Top Nigerian News said...

Fox News presenter should apologize for such comment because America and There Presidents have also done a lot of killings. It is not only Russia's Putin that should apologize but America's Bush, etc, should also apologize for killing innocent Iraqis

7 February 2017 at 12:08
olagokearemu said...

Putin is a killer and a murderer

7 February 2017 at 12:16
AGB said...

These Americans are the biggest hypocrites on the surface of the earth. They think too damn highly of themselves and the stink of deep ignorance. The way they like to feel 'holier-than-thou' is so damn irritating. They simply hate the Russians and Vladmir Putin especially cos they hate to come to fact with the truth that they have a strong competition that can knock them off the same way they (USA) like to knock and bully smaller countries.
This reporter called Vladmir Putin a killer yet in his gullible mind refuses to acknowledged or even know that American presidents are usually the world's biggest killers. See how long the Syrian civil war has gone on for now.... it's in its 6th year. America started that war simply to topple Basher Al-Assad so that they can get a Syrian who would be allies with them in power so that Iran can be isolated and Israel can be the strongest power in the middle East. Look, it's all politics and politics is like a game of chess. If you do wrong to other people, do not complain when they you're also done wrong.
God Bless Nigeria. Amen.

7 February 2017 at 12:19
AGB said...

These Americans are the biggest hypocrites on the surface of the earth. They think too damn highly of themselves and they stink of deep ignorance. The way they like to feel 'holier-than-thou' is so damn irritating. They simply hate the Russians and Vladmir Putin especially cos they hate to come to terms with the truth that they have a strong competition that can knock them off the same way they (USA) like to knock and bully smaller countries.
This reporter called Vladmir Putin a killer yet in his gullible mind refuses to acknowledge or even know that American presidents are usually the world's biggest killers. See how long the Syrian civil war has gone on for now.... it's in its 6th year. America started that war simply to topple Basher Al-Assad so that they can get a Syrian who would be allies with them in power so that Iran can be isolated and Israel can be the strongest power in the middle East. Look, it's all politics and politics is like a game of chess. If you do wrong to other people, do not complain when they you're also done wrong.
God Bless Nigeria. Amen.

7 February 2017 at 12:21

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts