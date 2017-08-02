 Runtown rides in Rolls Royce as he heads to airport for his UK tour | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 8 February 2017

Runtown rides in Rolls Royce as he heads to airport for his UK tour

Nigerian pop star, Runtown is on his way to UK for the first leg of his 2017 UK tour. He'll arrive at London Heath-row airport this afternoon where' he'll be received by fans and some of UK top show promoters.

The Eric Many frontline act, Runtown will be in UK for the next two weeks performing his monster hit song 'Mad Over You' during his tour that will see him perform at major cities including Portsmouth, Birmingham, London and other more.

Watch the video below.....

Posted by at 2/08/2017 02:50:00 pm

4 comments:

OSINANL said...

K

8 February 2017 at 14:52
osondu arinze said...

gudluck

8 February 2017 at 15:02
Oghenetega said...

That's one Talented Dude after Kiss Daniel to me unlike Davido Noisemaking Noise he called Music up & down bribing his way to the Top...

8 February 2017 at 15:20
Hrm Paul said...

Him CEO don give am his Royce to roll to the airport very nice

8 February 2017 at 15:32

