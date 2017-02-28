Rotimi Amaechi: A Decorated Monkey is Still a Monkey! - Reno Omokri

Read his piece below...
It has been brought to my attention the attack on my person by the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, after I exposed his lies with regards to the figure of $49.8 billion which he claimed former President Goodluck Jonathan pilfered from the national treasury.
In my response to that false allegation, I stated with facts, figures and dates that not only did Mr. Amaechi lie, but that he is directly to blame for some of the economic challenges facing the nation. Unable to dispute my facts, Amaechi has resorted to insults and abuse on my person. My response is as follows:
I will never, ever exchange insults with a lowlife. A lowlife with a ministerial position is still a lowlife just as a decorated monkey is still a monkey. Other than holding one government position or the other, Amaechi has never been associated with any private success so he is very insecure when people challenge his unenviable record in government with facts.
To borrow a line from a hit song, I Reno Omokri, know who God says I am, where he says I am at and what he says I will be. I do not need a government position to maintain my relevance. I was somebody before I went into government, I am somebody after leaving government and by the grace of God, I will forever remain somebody without a government position, so nothing a pot bellied man can say or do to me can ever alter what God has said about me.
I would rather advise Rotimi Amaechi to respond to the issues I raised, namely that there was no missing '$49.8 billion' and that on September 21, 2012, he called on the Federal Government to share the funds in the Excess Crude Account, and that it was he, Rotimi Amaechi, as Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, that led some state governors to take the Federal Government to court to compel it to share the proceeds from the Excess Crude Account because then President Jonathan insisted on saving the money, a case that they won and therefore it is hypocritical of him to accuse former President Jonathan of not saving for the rainy day.
I challenge Rotimi Amaechi to separate himself from his government positions and see if he can maintain his relevance. He borrows his relevance from government. He does not add relevance to government. In two years as a minister, the only 'achievement' he can boast of is the Abuja-Kaduna railway that was built and completed by the very same Goodluck Jonathan he likes to castigate.
President Jonathan has been out of office for two years. I am no longer his aide, neither am I on salary, yet I continue to be loyal to him. Can Amaechi say the same of himself? Is he capable of being loyal to anybody or institution without having something to gain? Is that not why his stomach is protruding and potbellied? Because he is only loyal to his stomach! No wonder he admitted spending $500,000 to host Professor Wole Soyinka to a one day dinner. Amaechi epitomizes stomach infrastructure!
It is this loyalty to stomach only that has placed Amaechi in the awkward position where ALL the living ex-Governors of Rivers state are against him along with the incumbent Governor, Nyesom Wike. A man who cannot command loyalty at home and can't walk the streets of Port Harcourt without armed guards.
What Amaechi does not understand is that there is life after government. Whenever President Muhammadu Buhari retires from politics, he will be received with joy by Katsina people. Whenever Bola Tinubu retires, he will be received with arms wide open by Lagos people. But who will receive Amaechi when he retires? Certainly not Rivers people who view him as a serial betrayer of their interests and the interests of his zone. A man who can sell his own mother for a useless government position cannot expect to retire in the motherland. Maybe Amaechi will retire to Daura with Buhari as his domestic servant and in house sycophant for life!
Has he forgotten so soon how he was publicly disgraced by his colleague, the minister of Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu, when he was trying to sabotage the Maritime University at Okerenkoko? While others are attracting development to their zones, Amaechi is subtracting progress from his zone. Thank God for Kachikwu who told him that "We are not going to throw away the baby with bath water. We deal with the issues but the university will be developed. If he (Amaechi) does not want it in Maritime, I will take it in petroleum"?
Even if Rotimi Amaechi spends all day insulting me directly or through proxies, it takes absolutely nothing from me. If insults could kill, Donald Trump would be dead, but he is in the White House instead.
A lizard with an overinflated ego is still a lizard, not an alligator. Rotimi Amaechi may have left his village but his village never left him! That is why he continues to display his inferiority complex by dressing in ill fitting designer clothes bought at huge expense! Alas, he is trying to suppress the memory of when he wore the same clothes for three days. But the man makes the clothes, the clothes don't make the man. Poverty mentality is his undoing!
He calls himself lion of Ubima. A lion with a pot belly and that can't win elections? If he wants to see a real lion he should go to Bourdillon!
Finally, rather than insult me, Rotimi Amaechi should seek medical attention for his protruding pot belly. Doctors warn that a protruding belly, like his, is a symptom of too much food and too little exercise.
Obviously, Rotimi Amaechi should focus more on exercising his body and his brain. Unfortunately, he seems to only exercise his mouth by eating too much and talking too much which is why he is prone to frequent verbal and anal diarrhea.
Reno Omokri is the founder of the Mind of Christ Christian Center in California, author of Shunpiking: No Shortcuts to God and Why Jesus Wept and the host of Transformation with Reno Omokri
20 comments:
Chai..😅😅😅.. he has murdered amechi de crimino. What an epic shade!!!
Lol Wendell Simlin is calling a former governor and now minister a lowife. Hehehehehe
A mere social media aide.
Need not say more,the joke here is obvious.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
Foolish Reno...
U name na Dog Name b4... If ur Mama born U well come Naija and say all this trash..
After una don Finish the treasury with no kobo U ran to US...
Ogun Kill U with ur dirty mouth ...
Social Media warrior. ..
Amaechi is winning deal with It goat..
Someone said to call amaechi a monkey is an insult to monkeys
Lol @ if he wants to see a real lion he should go to bourdillon. Ameachi you are finished.
Black man calling black man monkey. If a white man call u Rone Monkey,you say racism. You are mistake of the Niger Delta.
Saai! A decorated Monkey. Lol.
Choooiiiiii
Seee badt mouth oooo
Amaechi dis man don finish u walahi
Lmao
hahahahahahahaha....
Reno has really finished this pot bellied stupid, useless Amaechi
God bless you Reno
Reno, I was taking you quite serious reading your piece now until I got to the end of your epistle(the last 2 or so lines where you described yourself as something of a founder of a body that exemplifies Christ and Christian living! And you have even authored books. Unbelievable! And you still have this kind of MIND? Definitely not of Christ if I may say so. I don't have anything against you Reno, but if you say this is who you are, then stay true to what you profess. You, your mouth, your pen is too caustic......for Christlike ways! Pls am not judging you, change your ways!
EWwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww!!! This is Finishing! Roguetimi u have been Murdered and Buried! ROTFLMFAOOO!!! Some Men get Bad mouth pass Women ooooo. Kikikikikikikikikikikikikiki..... Still Laughing in Igbo Language ooo...
Stupid man. You are still loyal because you looted a lot under him. Are you not suppose to be a pastor? How many times do you preach to people. Go and sit down abeg. Imagine the kind of words a supposed pastor is using on someone. Stupid man.
Is this man truely a pastor? Tufiakwa
Nke a bu blasting. Thank u oga reno
JISOS.. ... This is fatality
See finishing
This is becoming too personal and unbecoming of Reno Omokri. I love it when he responds with facts and figures, his detractors can't deal with that. They can take on him only when they have reduced him to personal attacks and that strategy seems to be working well.
This is, in the words of wole Soyinka, virtual decapitation.
Choi! Reno o
Lib addict#just passing#
Amaechi might be a decorated monkey according to reno OMOKRI,but he has achieved what the entire blood line of the omokris will never even aspire to be not to talk of even achieving it.It beats my imagination when these PDP apologist say that there was no corruption under Jonathan. Is Reno trying to say that people like chukuma soludo,Mrs EZEKWESILI,Sanusi lamido Sanusi, even the present minority leader of the PDP,were all wrong in their assertion? Even NEITI did a presentation in the Senate chambers and affirmed the same thing.Why are the PDP still taking people for a ride?It shows they are still UNREPENTANT.Reno is saying in his first reply to the missing money that Sanusi only wanted to use such false information for media propaganda against the government,the same thing was said about soludo when he wrote that over 50 trillion NAIRA was unaccounted for during the Jonathan presidency. They said he was looking for a job under Buhari. Today the APC are in power and this same people are still telling the govt that some of their policies are wrong. So in this instance, I will like to ask Reno, under who are they looking for a job this time?It is a fact that even though things are hard,this govt is more focused and determined to make things right for Nigerians compared to what was obtainable during the years of the locust.
