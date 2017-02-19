Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs make rare red carpet appearance

Actor Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs (whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett) usually keep their relationship pretty private. However, Thursday the 29-year-old singer supported her 30-year-old man at the London premiere of his new film, The Lost City of Z. Both were seen laughing and hanging out together with the actor whispering into her ear. The couple coordinated their outfits, with Pattinson, in a navy blue Dior Homme suit and Twigs, in a stunning jumpsuit by Givenchy. Another photo after the cut...
