Rivers Election: Suspected thugs arrested in Ulakwo Etche

Soldiers arrested at least 50 suspected thugs who invaded Ulakwo Etche during election on Saturday, February 25th. The thugs, pictured sitting on the ground surrounded by some military and policemen admitted to being brought in from as far as Ogoni, Woji, Emohua and Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.
The election held Saturday was the conclusion of the 2015 general elections to fill up Etche state Constituency II and Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency seats.
The elections were postponed following outbreak of violence during the general elections in the area.
Photo credit: Newest Reporter
