Sunday, 19 February 2017

Rising music star, Ellyman releases Your Matter official video, set to flag off competition

Ellyman rides through heartache on the Unlimited L.A directed visuals for his latest single - "Your Matter". The electrifying banger allows the 'Got The Money' crooner, Ellyman to talk about your matter, while he also cerebrates the African women everywhere.

Primed for the dance floor and seasoned with Jamaican flavuUrs, "Your Matter" allows Ogbu to flex his 'Smooth Operator' on the banger.


The rising pop-star is all about the process, with his unending love for fans. In 2016 he made merry go round when he shared about 1000 bags of rice to Nigerians, this month Ellyman plans a singing-competition again, which the first, second and third runner-up will be awarded gifts worth some hundreds of thousand Naira. For now, enjoy the astounding Your Matter video below..

Download VIDEO via link
