Rihanna to be honoured by Harvard as the Humanitarian of the year 2017 for building a breast cancer treatment center in Barbados

The 29-year-old singer built a breast cancer treatment center in Barbados earning her the title of Humanitarian of the Year 2017 from the prestigious university.
The Barbadian beauty will receive the Peter J. Gomes Humanitarian Award during a ceremony on the Cambridge, Massachusetts campus next week Tuesday.
Other philanthropic works she has done include setting up the Clara Lionel Foundation's Global Scholarship Program, dedicated to giving people in nations such as Cuba, Haiti and Barbados, the chance to study at universities in the United States. She also works as the ambassador for charity organizations like Global Citizen and the Global Partnership for Education.
S. Allen Counter, Harvard Foundation director revealed the reason why Rihanna was being conferred with the award of Humanitarian of the Year. He said,
"Rihanna has charitably built a state-of-the-art center for oncology and nuclear medicine to diagnose and treat breast cancer at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Bridgetown, Barbados."
