Rihanna surpasses Elvis Pressly as the best selling solo artist of all time

To contrast Elvis Presley released 193 albums to Rihanna's 12. Only the Beatles have sold more than Rihanna with 270 million in sales.
Rihanna also holds the crown for;
Best Selling Female Recording Artist of All Time;
World’s Best Selling Recording Act of All Time Outside of The United Kingdom;
Best Selling Recording Artiste of All Time – Americas;
Best Selling Singles Artist;
Best Selling Digital Artist of All Time.
4 comments:
Riri over Beyonce anytime
For real?!!!.
Congratulations to her
...merited happiness
nice
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Post a Comment