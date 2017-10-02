 Rihanna surpasses Elvis Pressly as the best selling solo artist of all time | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 10 February 2017

Rihanna surpasses Elvis Pressly as the best selling solo artist of all time

You go Rihanna. The pop star this week reached 213.3 million in overall sales breaking the record previously held by Elvis Presley with 211.5 million sales.

To contrast Elvis Presley released 193 albums to Rihanna's 12. Only the Beatles have sold more than Rihanna with 270 million in sales.


Rihanna also holds the crown for;
Best Selling Female Recording Artist of All Time;
World’s Best Selling Recording Act of All Time Outside of The United Kingdom;
Best Selling Recording Artiste of All Time – Americas;
Best Selling Singles Artist;
Best Selling Digital Artist of All Time.
4 comments:

Anonymous said...

Riri over Beyonce anytime

10 February 2017 at 21:54
Ohiren's Zone said...

For real?!!!.

10 February 2017 at 21:54
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Congratulations to her


...merited happiness

10 February 2017 at 21:54
Vivian Reginalds said...

nice
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

10 February 2017 at 22:05

