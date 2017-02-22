Rent the emotional ‘76 on BoxOffice

’76 is a story of a young officer, Dewa (Ramsey Nouah) who resists pressure to join other coup plotters in his army barracks, to partake in the 1976 coup which led to the assassination of the then Head of State, General Murtala Muhammed.
The story chronicles the tests ahead for his wife, Suzy (Rita Dominic) who is heavily pregnant with their first child. When the news of Dewa’s involvement in the military coup and assassination of the General hits the headlines, all hell breaks loose.
RENT the intriguing ‘76 on BoxOffice today for only N400.
Visit bo.dstv.com
No comments:
Post a Comment