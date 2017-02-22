 Rent the emotional ‘76 on BoxOffice | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 22 February 2017

Rent the emotional ‘76 on BoxOffice

Inspired by true events, now you can watch and enjoy this story of love, pain and betrayal coming to you on BoxOffice. Simply press the green button on your DStv Explora remote to rent ’76 which features Ramsey Nouah, Rita Dominic, Chidi Mokeme and 2016 AMVCA Actor of the year winner, Daniel K Daniel.
’76 is a story of a young officer, Dewa (Ramsey Nouah) who resists pressure to join other coup plotters in his army barracks, to partake in the 1976 coup which led to the assassination of the then Head of State, General Murtala Muhammed.

The story chronicles the tests ahead for his wife, Suzy (Rita Dominic) who is heavily pregnant with their first child. When the news of Dewa’s involvement in the military coup and assassination of the General hits the headlines, all hell breaks loose.

RENT the intriguing ‘76 on BoxOffice today for only N400.
