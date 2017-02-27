Remember the desperate Kenyan man who pasted flyers around town in an attempt to find a wife? He's found someone!

The desperate Kenyan man who took to the street to hang flyers and advertise on Newspapers for responsible single women to send in their applications has finally gotten a qualified woman.
Weeks ago, Johnson Onunga hung the flyers, outlining the qualities he was looking for in a woman to settle down with. The poster also had a 30th March 2017 deadline for applicants to submit their credentials.
A month before the deadline over 800 women called him, but it was only one lady, who after reading the story in the dailies decided to apply for an interview, and came up first on the list.
'Eight hundred people called me, but only 12 appeared to be serious and committed, says Onunga, adding that, 'Pauline came to me from Kisumu, having seen my story in the paper. She was overqualified! She is young, humble and soft-spoken, and genuinely cares for me.'
'We have already begun our marriage. We will make it official in a church in a few months, but as of now, we are husband and wife.
'My heart overflows with joy. I only ask for your prayers, for our union to be blessed.' He said
