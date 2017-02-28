 Regina Askia celebrates her mother and daughter as they turn a year older | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Tuesday, 28 February 2017

Regina Askia celebrates her mother and daughter as they turn a year older

Actress, Regina Askia shared photos of her mom and daughter who both turned a year older today, on her Facebook page and wished them a happy birthday.
Sharing a photo of her daughter she wrote;
 "Happy birthday daughter dear, God bless you in a special way today. Many happy returns. Love you always."
She also shared a photo with her mom who turned 85 years old today and captioned it;
 Happy 85th birthday Mommy!!! Love you always!!
Posted by at 2/28/2017 08:44:00 pm

6 comments:

AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

Happy birthday to them!



~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

28 February 2017 at 20:45
VEEKEE FRESH said...

she is very beautiful as her mother

28 February 2017 at 20:46
Vivian Reginalds said...

HBD
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

28 February 2017 at 20:59
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Wow! At 85?!


...merited happiness

28 February 2017 at 21:18
Oghenetega said...

Wow..
She Look so much like her Mom..
Happy Birthday to her Mom.& Daughter..

28 February 2017 at 21:20
uniquechic said...

strong family resemblance

28 February 2017 at 21:30

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts