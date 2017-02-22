 'Refugees welcome' banner hung on Statue of Liberty in New York (Photo) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 22 February 2017

'Refugees welcome' banner hung on Statue of Liberty in New York (Photo)

US police at the National Park are investigating after a giant 'Refugees Welcome' banner was illegally attached to the Statue of Liberty on Tuesday, February 21, 2017.

Park Service spokesman, Jerry Willis said the 3-by-20-foot banner was hung from the public observation deck at the top of the statue’s pedestal Tuesday afternoon.
A New York Daily report indicates that Activist group, Alt Lady Liberty claimed responsibility for installing the banner to mock Trump administration’s controversial travel ban on 7 Muslim countries.

The banner which appeared a day after the Department of Homeland Security announced expanded immigration enforcement policies, was taken down one hour later.
