 Recently married singer ''Nenjazi'' releases sultry photos for Valentine's day | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Tuesday, 14 February 2017

Recently married singer ''Nenjazi'' releases sultry photos for Valentine's day

It's that time of the year again, the Season of Love, and in usual fashion, Nenjazi thrills her fans with a Valentine's Day photo-shoot; the songstress, who recently got married, sure sets a trend with her constant photo-shoots and as we see on this Valentine's Day set of sultry photos, she sure keeps the theme of the day alive.

Photography: Books Media
Location: Block Island
Make-Up: Jennifer Ayejuam
Swimwear: Asos

CONNECT WITH "Nenjazi"
Twitter: @Nenjazi
Instagram: nenjazi
Facebook: Nenaya Jazmine

MEDIA & PRESS
​​Please direct all media and press inquiries to "DJ Sean": matrixencore@gmail.com | ​​+ 234 (703) 661 7488








Posted by at 2/14/2017 11:21:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts