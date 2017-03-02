Real Madrid captain, Sergio Ramos trades match jersey for a Fan's pack of pork meat (Photos/Video)

After the 3 - 0 victory in favour of Real Madrid, the defender ran across the field and threw his shirt to the fan in the stands. Smiling, before asking for the meat and waited a few seconds as a steward picked up the package from the fan. See photos and video below...
Sergio Ramos le cambia su camiseta a un nota que tenía una pancarta en la cual le solicitaba permutarla por un paquete de lomo en manteca pic.twitter.com/m2x7JW4KwU— Rinat Rafaé (@colussokukleta) January 31, 2017
