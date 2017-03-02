LIS

Friday, 3 February 2017

Real Madrid captain, Sergio Ramos trades match jersey for a Fan's pack of pork meat (Photos/Video)

Real Madrid and Spain Captain, Sergio Ramos on Sunday, January 29, 2017, was convinced by a fan to trade his match jersey for a packet of pork. The fan who was at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium for Real Madrid game against Real Sociedad was spotted carrying a plaque that said, 'Sergio, If you give me your shirt, I'll give you a tray of pork in lard.'

After the 3 - 0 victory in favour of  Real Madrid, the defender ran across the field and threw his shirt to the fan in the stands. Smiling, before asking for the meat and waited a few seconds as a steward picked up the package from the fan. See photos and video below...

