Real life Heroine of Hidden Figures, 98yr old Katherine Johnson was at the Oscars last night with the movie cast

For those of you who have watched the amazing historical movie, Hidden Figures, then you should know who Katherine Goble Johnson is.Taraji P Henson portrayed Katherine in the movie. The 98 year old mathematician who made amazing contributions to the United States' aeronautics and space programs with the early application of digital electronic computers at NASA, was brought on stage by the stars of the movie - Taraji P.
Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae - as they presented the award for Best
Documentary at the Oscars.
Before announcing the nominees and winner, Taraji introduced Katherine as a true hero...
WOW - women's history finally getting the respect it deserves 🙌🏽 Katherine Coleman Goble Johnson (born August 26, 1918) a physicist and mathematician who made fundamental contributions to the United States' aeronautics and space programs with the early application of digital electronic computers at NASA. Known for accuracy in computerized celestial navigation, her technical work at NASA spanned decades during which she calculated the trajectories, launch windows, and emergency back-up return paths for many flights from Project Mercury including the early NASA missions of John Glenn and Alan Shepard, the 1969 Apollo 11 flight to the Moon, through the Space Shuttle program and even early plans for the Mission to Mars. According to an oral history archived by the National Visionary Leadership Project: At first she worked in a pool of women performing math calculations. Katherine has referred to the women in the pool as virtual 'computers who wore skirts.' Their main job was to read the data from the black boxes of planes and carry out other precise mathematical tasks. Then one day, Katherine (and a colleague) were temporarily assigned to help the all-male flight research team. Katherine's knowledge of analytic geometry helped make quick allies of male bosses and colleagues to the extent that, "they forgot to return me to the pool." While the racial and gender barriers were always there, Katherine says she ignored them. Katherine was assertive, asking to be included in editorial meetings (where no women had gone before.) She simply told people she had done the work and that she belonged. #theunsungheroines #gamechangers#hiddenfigures#hiddenfigures #oscars
3 comments:
lovely
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
NICE ONE!
Ooo, she's White? Imagine the uproar if she's actually black and a White woman played her role.
Post a Comment