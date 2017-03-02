Rapper, Pope Skinny apologises after requesting for Ghana's second lady to be his 'Sugar Mummy'

'Bawumia’s wife has no size. Can someone get me her number so that I tell her that I want her to be my sugar mummy? I am in love with the woman…Forgive me Bawumia, you are my man but I am really in love with your wife. I wish I would have her for myself.' he said on Adom FM.But after the Mamprugu Youth Association (MAYA), a development-based youth group in the Northern Region ordered the OAP to issue an apology over his comment.
The ‘Akuapem rapper’ in a statement tendered an apology explaining that he was only diverting the attention of Ghanaians from the controversy that arose from President Akufo-Addo’s cough during his inaugural address on January 7.
'My comment was not intended to get on the nerves of any Ghanaian but to divert attentions from the President’s cough brouhaha which was trending shortly after the inauguration,' he said.
