Sunday, 12 February 2017

Rapper; McEEph brings on the groove with "Ngwori"

No Ngwori (Merriment) without "Ngwori". Nigerian Rap Act; McEEph is at it again. After his successful outing with his controversial single; NDIA, in which he boldly bared his mind on the state of the Nation, he's back this time with a melodious, banging highlife tune, titled; Ngwori

stating that no matter how bad things may look at the present time, nothing can stop all of us from merriment because we Nigerians are happy people...recession or not. This is definitely the life of every party this time. I wonder what your Dj is playing on your occasions if not Ngwori.

Na the Jam be this.
Connect to McEEph via:
Instagram: @mceeph
Twitter: @MacEEph
Facebook: McEeph
Tel: +2348062816272
SONG DIRECT UNTAGGED DOWNLOAD LINK: 

VIDEO DIRECT DOWNLOAD LINK: 
https://www.datafilehost.com/d/e1611ce8



