 Rapper, Cassper Nyovest launches hunt for internet sensation, 'Beyoncé of Burundi' | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Friday, 17 February 2017

Rapper, Cassper Nyovest launches hunt for internet sensation, 'Beyoncé of Burundi'

South African hip hop act, Cassper Nyovest has launched a search for the Beyonce of Burundi after seeing the video of the internet sensation singing 'Halo' by Beyoncé. The 18-year-old orphan whose real name is Audrey Iteriteka from Burundi became a social media favourite when a video of her singing 'Halo' by Beyonce went viral.


In the video which she agreed to record for her friend who needed a souvenir because she was leaving for another part of the country. She sang an acapella rendition of the song that will absolutely blow your mind.

After coming across the video, the rapper took to his Twitter page to announce that he would love to meet her and feature the gifted singer on his next album.
'Can someone please find me this woman!!!! My God!!! I need to put her on my album!!!,'  Cassper tweeted Incase you missed the video, watch it after the cut...

Posted by at 2/17/2017 05:43:00 am

6 comments:

NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Okay


...merited happiness

17 February 2017 at 06:05
Anonymous said...

This girl is soooooooo sweet,her voice is one in a million.

17 February 2017 at 06:11
Josh said...

So effortlessly. God bless your talent!

17 February 2017 at 06:11
Gracie said...

Oh my God! This is pure talent

17 February 2017 at 06:14
Segun Amoos said...

No doubt about it , she is very talented I tell you...........keep it up girl....

17 February 2017 at 06:25
pam eucharia said...

Just like Hannah God has remember her..

17 February 2017 at 06:43

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts