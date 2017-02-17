Rapper, Cassper Nyovest launches hunt for internet sensation, 'Beyoncé of Burundi'

In the video which she agreed to record for her friend who needed a souvenir because she was leaving for another part of the country. She sang an acapella rendition of the song that will absolutely blow your mind.
After coming across the video, the rapper took to his Twitter page to announce that he would love to meet her and feature the gifted singer on his next album.
'Can someone please find me this woman!!!! My God!!! I need to put her on my album!!!,' Cassper tweeted Incase you missed the video, watch it after the cut...
6 comments:
Okay
...merited happiness
This girl is soooooooo sweet,her voice is one in a million.
So effortlessly. God bless your talent!
Oh my God! This is pure talent
No doubt about it , she is very talented I tell you...........keep it up girl....
Just like Hannah God has remember her..
Post a Comment