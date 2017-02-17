Rapper Andre Roxx strips completely naked after losing defamation lawsuit against TMZ (photo)

On Tuesday, Andre's defamation of character lawsuit against TMZ was dismissed because the statute of limitations had run out. So yesterday, out of frustration, he took to Facebook to prove to everyone once and for all that he didn't cut off his peen by posting a full frontal nude pic, writing;
“Case dismissed on a Technicality huh? OK so I guess there is no way I can maintain my dignity AND clear my name, so f**k it. Here’s what you’ve all been waiting to see.”
“Do me a favor and screen shot this post and send it to TMZ, BET, USA Today and all the other news outlets that decided to fight me for 3 years rather than simply issuing a retraction and clearing my name, and ask them why they couldn’t just operate under the principals of basic human decency and clear the name that they destroyed.”
2 comments:
Linda na wa for U Oooo..
Why U come censor the eggplant or is it because it doesn't make U go wow and not ur kind of Eggplants. ?
Na na for U Ooo
Omg what is this linda
Post a Comment