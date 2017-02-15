 Radio DJ and producer shot dead while broadcasting live on Facebook (photos/videos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Radio DJ and producer shot dead while broadcasting live on Facebook (photos/videos)

Luis Manuel Medina, a radio broadcaster, was shot dead while reading the news in the middle of his programme on radio and transmitting live on Facebook. His producer, Leo Martinez, who is also the director at the radio station was also killed.

Luis had been broadcasting from their station located in a shopping center in San Pedro de Macorís, Dominican Republic, when unidentified gunmen came in and started shooting. Luiz's eyes widened in shock but he carries on reading the news in true presenter fashion until he is gunned down.



Martinez was in his office when the gunmen came in and that was where he was killed. The station secretary was also injured in the attack and was taken to the hospital for surgery. It is hoped that the secretary would make a full recovery so as to help the authorities identify the attackers.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested three men, but no one has been charged. The motive of the attack is unknown.

