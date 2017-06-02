 Radar Online claims Jay Z is ‘stressed out’ over Beyonce’s pregnancy | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Monday, 6 February 2017

Radar Online claims Jay Z is ‘stressed out’ over Beyonce’s pregnancy

How do these tabloids know what happens inside this couple's bedroom? Lol. Read the report below..
 Beyonce’s pregnancy hasn’t exactly been the relationship fix that fans expected, RadarOnline.com has learned: An insider said that instead of basking in baby joy with his wife, Jay Z is “incredibly stressed out!”
“Jay Z is basically waiting on Beyonce hand-and-foot right now,” a source close to the billionaire couple said. “She is not moving from her bedroom unless she absolutely has to!”
“He told Beyonce that he is going to do everything that he can to make sure she is comfortable, but it is already starting to wear thin on him!”
As previously reported, Jay Z, 46, is dealing with a nasty paternity case brought against him by Rymir Sattertwaite, 23 – who claims that he is the rapper’s son after Jay Z allegedly had steamy sex sessions with Rymir’s mother, Wanda, in 1992.
Coupled with the fact that Jay Z and Beyonce ALREADY have a four-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy , in school right now, the insider told Radar it is just too much for him to handle!
“Beyonce has Jay Z on double-daddy duty. Not only is he taking care of Blue Ivy and Beyonce, but he is also in charge of everything right now,” the insider claimed.
“She told him she wanted to have a stress-free pregnancy and all of her stress has completely fallen on him!”
Posted by at 2/06/2017 09:55:00 pm

9 comments:

ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Okay nah

6 February 2017 at 21:57
Peter Dumore said...




New Movies on afrilix.com

Arrival
Dr. Strange
Bleed for This
The Edge of Seventeen
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
A Monsters Call
Trespass Against Us

Get Started for free on afrilix.com

6 February 2017 at 22:00
Sbtlord Lheeman said...

Radar Online claims Jay Z is ‘stressed out’ over Beyonce’s pregnancy is a true talk because they have alreadily sighted having nice time all alone in a room consisting only couple

No wonder they are jelly

Latest Cheat : Save Enough Income Wasting On Data - Learn How To Browse/Call For Free On All Networks

6 February 2017 at 22:00
Victor Kachi said...

Na dem sabi


Stop wasting money on data. Get free browsing cheats on all networks @ Entclass.com

6 February 2017 at 22:03
Sql 9ja said...

Alibaba Premium logins and Wire logins, PDF Silent Exploits, Email Blasting, Fresh Leads and Bank Logins, Itunes card visit my page
http://sql9ja.blogspot.com.ng/?view=flipcard

6 February 2017 at 22:09
Abdulmalik Adam said...

New Freebrowsing Site And Unlimited Latest News And Lot More... @ Techpaded.Cf

6 February 2017 at 22:10
Alpha Muhammad said...

Huh! Keep It..


WATCH VIDEO+PHOTOS: Chai! Guess What These Secondary School Students Are Doing {PHOTOS}

6 February 2017 at 22:11
Kate said...

He's her husband and am sure he's not complaining.

6 February 2017 at 22:14
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

As if she's truly pregnant. Except I see a live birth my mind won't change over the fact that she's carrying a prosthetic belly around fooling gullible people....

Long live LIB

6 February 2017 at 22:26

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts