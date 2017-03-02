Queen Wuraola Zaynab Ogunwusi of Ife brings love to Nigerian orphans through superlative concert

Tickets are available in the following categories:
NGN 5,000 Regular.
NGN 15,000 VIP
VVIP Table for ten costs NGN, 1 million naira.
Tickets are available at
1-Terra Kulture, Tiamiyu Savage Victoria Island Lagos (PAPER TICKETS)
2-Eko Hotel (PAPER TICKETS)
3-Polo Avenue, Polo Towers, Plot 166 OzumbaMbadiwe, Victoria Island (PAPER TICKETS)
4-All outlets of Naija Tickets Shop, (Ozone Cinemas Sabo Yaba, party Perfect Store at AdeniranOgunsanya Mall, Party Perfect Store at the palms Lekki, Silverbird Cinemas in Victoria Island and Party Perfect Store in Ikeja City Mall. (PAPER TICKETS) and Online at : www.NaijaTicketShop.com.
5-Afritickets, Plot 1Towry Close, Idejo street, AdeolaOdeku, Victoria Island Lagos (paper tickets ) and Online at: www.afritickets.com. For deliveries, please call: 08033458740
For Sponsorships and Tables Bookings, please call: 081 888 44 566, or, 081 888, 44 233
