Friday, 3 February 2017

Queen Wuraola Zaynab Ogunwusi of Ife brings love to Nigerian orphans through superlative concert

In the spirit of Love, and genuine care, the Olori of Ife, Queen ZaynabWuraolaOtitiOgunwusi, is organizing a s superlative concert in the interest of the orphans from 20 orphanages selected across Nigeria. Known as the “Give Back Concert”.


The show which is to be at Eko Hotel, will feature such great acts as Tuface Idibia, Cobhams Asuquo Dare Art Alade and many others. The show will be hosted by BolanleOlukanni of Ebony Life TV. Date of the event is 24th of February, in the month of Love. Talented kids from orphanages across the country will also be performing.



Tickets are available in the following categories:
NGN 5,000 Regular.
NGN 15,000 VIP
VVIP Table for ten costs NGN, 1 million naira.
Tickets are available at
1-Terra Kulture, Tiamiyu Savage Victoria Island Lagos (PAPER TICKETS)
2-Eko Hotel  (PAPER TICKETS)
3-Polo Avenue, Polo Towers, Plot 166 OzumbaMbadiwe, Victoria Island (PAPER TICKETS)
4-All outlets of Naija Tickets Shop, (Ozone Cinemas Sabo Yaba, party Perfect Store at AdeniranOgunsanya Mall, Party Perfect Store at the palms Lekki, Silverbird Cinemas in Victoria Island and Party Perfect Store in Ikeja City Mall. (PAPER TICKETS) and Online at : www.NaijaTicketShop.com.
5-Afritickets, Plot  1Towry Close, Idejo street, AdeolaOdeku,  Victoria Island Lagos (paper tickets ) and Online at: www.afritickets.com. For deliveries, please call: 08033458740
For Sponsorships and Tables Bookings, please call: 081 888 44 566, or, 081 888, 44 233 


