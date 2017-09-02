Queen of Soul Music, Aretha Franklin announces retirement at 74

Aretha, who has over 7 Grammy awards, has experienced health issues the last couple of years, and recently had abdominal surgery, revealed that even after she retires, she won't just sit down and 'do nothing'
“I must tell you, I am retiring this year,” she told reporter Evrod Cassimy of Detroit TV station WDIV Local 4.She said her new album would feature production and collaborations with Stevie Wonder saying she was “exuberant” about it.
“I feel very, very enriched and satisfied with respect to where my career came from and where it is now,” Franklin said. “I’ll be pretty much satisfied, but I’m not going to go anywhere and just sit down and do nothing. That wouldn’t be good either.”
