Queen Mercy Atang set to represent Nigeria at Miss International World contest

She is a student of Tansia university umunya Anambra State. The Akwa ibom State Born Beauty and Brain Shone like a million stars when she contested again at the Miss Nigeria International pageant where she Emerged the Winner given by the Prestigious Title Miss Nigeria International 2015/2016.
Queen mercy has embarked on several pet projects and has involved in several community service projects especially in her state, Akwa ibom. Her Passion for modelling and Pageant earned her this unique opportunity to represent Nigeria at the upcoming Ms International World which is scheduled to hold on 26th Feb 2017 in Miami, USA Involving seventeen countries.
our Hope is that she brings the Crown Home. here is her voting link.
http://www.mslatinainternation
