Wednesday, 8 February 2017

Publicnotice.ng debuts

Publicnotice.ng  is  positioned to be the No.1 online publisher of  Public Announcements  in Nigeria .

Publicnotice.ng is an online classified Ads platform  designed to publish  important public Announcements/Notices ,Government bids, Anniversaries, Obituaries,Events, Change of Name, Immemorial,  Tenders  and Birthdays .
These public announcements are published  in Real Time as well as 24/7 on publicnotice.ng
Publicnotice.ng is patronized by Individuals,Corporate Bodies,Government Parastatals ,Multi-national organizations,small and medium scale businesses etc

Benefits of Publicnotice.ng

•     It is seen globally.
•     Mobile and Desktop friendly and compatible..
•     It provides faster access to public notices.
•     It is cost effective.
•     It is a platform with no time and location restrictions.

• www.publicnotice.ng gives you that opportunity of re-iteration.
• It can be viewed on-the-go

Finally ,publicnotice.ng is a ONE-STOP platform for congratulatory, Anniversary, Birthdays, Events, Immemorial, Obituaries, Remembrance, Tenders and Wedding Public Notices…

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION AND INQUIRES CONTACT US THROUGH info@publicnotice.ng

