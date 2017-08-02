Publicnotice.ng debuts

Publicnotice.ng is an online classified Ads platform designed to publish important public Announcements/Notices ,Government bids, Anniversaries, Obituaries,Events, Change of Name, Immemorial, Tenders and Birthdays .
These public announcements are published in Real Time as well as 24/7 on publicnotice.ng
Publicnotice.ng is patronized by Individuals,Corporate Bodies,Government Parastatals ,Multi-national organizations,small and medium scale businesses etc
Benefits of Publicnotice.ng
• It is seen globally.
• Mobile and Desktop friendly and compatible..
• It provides faster access to public notices.
• It is cost effective.
• It is a platform with no time and location restrictions.
• www.publicnotice.ng gives you that opportunity of re-iteration.
• It can be viewed on-the-go
Finally ,publicnotice.ng is a ONE-STOP platform for congratulatory, Anniversary, Birthdays, Events, Immemorial, Obituaries, Remembrance, Tenders and Wedding Public Notices…
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION AND INQUIRES CONTACT US THROUGH info@publicnotice.ng
No comments:
Post a Comment