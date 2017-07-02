Protesting students of Tai Solarin University of Education confront Governor Amosun over funding of education in the state (Video)

In a tense meeting with Governor Ibikunle Amosun at the MKO Abiola Stadium, the student leader challenged the state government over the lack of funding in education in the state.
If you want citizens to make a sacrifice, you must make sacrifices with your outrageous allowances and salaries.'
In the video, another leader tagged the Governor's administration 'Dubious' and said the Governor is no more the man of the people'. Watch the video below....
8 comments:
Good of them, but I don't think that will change anything.
Wow! They're fearless, this is the type of youths that can drive the needed CHANGE not keyboard warriors, waiting for Tuface to stage national concert, if Nigerians confront their governors and other elected officials representing them, Nigeria will be much better.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
what a listening governor...
what a listening Governor...he is a good example to others.
Okay..
Lol! We need more of this. These crooks in govt are taking us fools
