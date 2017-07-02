 Protesting students of Tai Solarin University of Education confront Governor Amosun over funding of education in the state (Video) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 7 February 2017

Protesting students of Tai Solarin University of Education confront Governor Amosun over funding of education in the state (Video)

On Monday, February 6, 2017, Students of Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), took to the street of Abeokuta to protest over an increase in fees and dues by the school management.

In a tense meeting with Governor Ibikunle Amosun at the MKO Abiola Stadium, the student leader challenged the state government over the lack of funding in education in the state.


If you want citizens to make a sacrifice, you must make sacrifices with your outrageous allowances and salaries.'
In the video, another leader tagged the Governor's administration 'Dubious' and said the Governor is  no more the man of the people'. Watch the video below....


8 comments:

7 February 2017 at 11:40
Alloy Chikezie said...

Good of them, but I don't think that will change anything.

7 February 2017 at 11:41
Gideon Okorie said...

SEE WHY THAT START OF YOURS IS INCONSEQUENTIAL(UNIMPORTANT)

7 February 2017 at 11:51
BONARIO NNAGS said...

Wow! They're fearless, this is the type of youths that can drive the needed CHANGE not keyboard warriors, waiting for Tuface to stage national concert, if Nigerians confront their governors and other elected officials representing them, Nigeria will be much better.



. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

7 February 2017 at 11:53
Anonymous said...

what a listening governor...

7 February 2017 at 12:05
Anonymous said...

what a listening Governor...he is a good example to others.

7 February 2017 at 12:06
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Okay..

7 February 2017 at 12:08
Chinedu Okechukwu said...

Lol! We need more of this. These crooks in govt are taking us fools

7 February 2017 at 12:24

