Prince Charles' god-daughter, Tara Palmer Tomkinson found dead after revealing battle with brain tumour

Doctors discovered the tumour in January 2016 and the star revealed in November saying "I went to the doctors to talk about my latest blood test results when I got back from skiing in January. And the doctor said, 'As I suspected, you have a brain tumour.'"
Scotland Yard confirmed police were called by the ambulance service at 1.40pm on February 8, 2017 and her death is currently being treated as unexplained.
Her spokesman said:
"Police were called by London Ambulance Service at approximately 1.40pm on Wednesday, 8 February to an address in Bramham Gardens, SW5. her Next of kin have been informed and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing. The Coroner has been informed."Prince Charles, Tara's god-father led the tributes saying he was "deeply saddened" by her death. In a statement issued by Clarence House, their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall said:
"We are deeply saddened and our thoughts are so much with the family."
