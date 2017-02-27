 Pretty woman living with HIV shares her joy at having lived longer than she expected | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 27 February 2017

Pretty woman living with HIV shares her joy at having lived longer than she expected

A brave 21-year-old woman living with HIV shared the story of how she discovered she was HIV positive at 14 and thought she had very little time left. Now she is about turning 22 and is still living a full life.

Saidy Brown who refers to herself as an HIV victor, refusing to live as a victim, has been hailed by most Twitter users as brave for coming out with her story to encourage others. See screenshot of her tweet below...


