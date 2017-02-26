Presidential aide, Lauretta Onochie, comes for Dele Momodu over his article comparing Pres Buhari and Osinbajo's leadership style

Media personality, Dele Momodu, two days ago published an article titled "Before President Buhari Returns Home". In the article, Momodu compared the leadership style of President Buhari and his Vice, Yemi Osinbajo who has been acting President for over a month now. Momodu in the article, credited Osinbajo for doing most of the things many Nigerians had wanted President Buhari to do in the last two years.
Presidential aide, Lauretta Onochie, who read the article, felt there is no basis for comparing both men as they came into office on a joint ticket. She berated Momodu for making such comparison, adding that with a mindset like this, it is sad that Momodu is clever by a half. Read more of her tweets after the cut.
No comments:
Post a Comment