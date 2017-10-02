President Trump signs three new executive orders on crime reduction

One of the orders, aimed at "reducing crime and restoring public safety," directs the newly appointed attorney general to establish a new Task Force on Crime Reduction and Public Safety.
The Task Force will develop "strategies to reduce crime, including, in particular, illegal immigration, drug trafficking and violent crime," propose new legislation, and submit at least one report to the President within the next year.
The second executive order is aimed at combating transnational drug cartels, proscribes steps for various federal agencies to "increase intelligence" sharing among law enforcement partners. The order also instructs an existing inter-agency working group to submit a report to Trump within four months detailing the progress made in combating criminal organizations, "along with any recommended actions for dismantling them."
No comments:
Post a Comment