Thursday, 9 February 2017

President Nana Addo forced to use his private vehicle after 200 State cars go missing in Ghana

Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arthin has revealed that over 200 official cars are missing from the garage in the  Government Flagstaff House. The cars are said to be part of the presidential pool of official vehicles.

Speaking recently on NEAT FM's morning show 'Ghana Montie', he said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been forced to use a 2007 model of a saloon car within Accra.
He also said when the President is going on a long journey outside the capital, he uses his own private vehicle for such official duties.
‘Just this last week Saturday, the president had to use his private Land Cruiser for an official duty in Kyebi. That is the same Land Cruiser he used during the campaign time.’
