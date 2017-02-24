 President Mugabe blast Zimbabweans obsession with Europe, tells them to avoid working with whites | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 24 February 2017

President Mugabe blast Zimbabweans obsession with Europe, tells them to avoid working with whites

Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe has told his country's black citizens to avoid working for white employers. Speaking in a televised interview last night, the World's oldest President who recently turned 93, said: 'Even if government urged black business people to form partnerships with each other, they say, ’no’.
'They want to see a European invest and go and work for that European as directors, managers, chief executives. We would want to see our people turned into entrepreneurs.' He said.
The president also asked if the people of Zimbabwe have made attempt in producing their own goods instead of depending on foreigners.

'Have we really become producers of our own goods? Have we become masters of our own economy? Or are we still thinking of whites as the best entrepreneurs and Africans as the labourers for these entrepreneurs?' he said.
