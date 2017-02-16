President Buhari is Healthy, no cause for alarm, says Saraki

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, who met with President Buhari in London yesterday, say there is no cause for alarm over the president’s health. In a statement released on his Facebook page, Saraki said the president he met yesterday was healthy, witty and himself. Read the statement below:
"Myself, Rt Honorable Speaker, Yakubu Dogara and leader of Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan paid a visit to President Buhari in Abuja House in London.
We were delighted to see that President Buhari is doing well, was cheerful and in good spirits. The president I saw today is healthy, witty and himself.
The presiden’ts absence and imminent return shows that there is no vacuum in government and our system of democracy is working with all organs of government fulfilling their mandate. And let me use the time tested cliché, there is no cause for alarm!"
Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki
President of Senate and Chairman National Assembly
