Presidency cannot stop the Feb. 6th protest- VP Osinbajo says

VP Yemi Osinbajo says that the presidency can't stop the February 6th nationwide protest. Speaking through his senior special assistant-media and publicity, Laolu Akande, who was a guest on Channels TV, Osinbajo said Nigerians have the right to protest as it is their fundamental human rights.
''Presidency is not going to stop people from expressing their fundamental human rights. People have the right to protest. Whoever they want to support or oppose is their right. Government is not in the business of countering any protest'' he said
No comments:
Post a Comment