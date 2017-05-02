LIS

Sunday, 5 February 2017

Pres Buhari writes senate, asks for extension of his 10-day vacation due to incomplete medical test

President Buhari has written a letter to the Senate asking for an extension of his 10-day vacation in the UK. This is according to a statement released today by his media aide, Femi Adesina. The statement below
 President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the National Assembly today, February 5, 2017, informing of his desire to extend his leave in order to complete and receive the results of a series of tests recommended by his doctors.
The President had planned to return to Abuja this evening, but was advised to complete the test cycle before returning. The notice has since been dispatched to the Senate President, and Speaker, House of Representatives. Mr. President expresses his sincere gratitude to Nigerians for their concern, prayers and kind wishes.
