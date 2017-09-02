Prepare for a brighter future at UNSW Australia

Look no further; your successful career starts with UNSW (University of New South Wales) Australia. With programs designed for your career, award-winning teachers and academics, stronger links to industries and exposure to job market.
UNSW Australia is one of the country's leading research and teaching universities. Established in 1949, it is ranked among the top 50 universities in the world, renowned for the quality of its graduates and its world class research.
UNSW is a founding member of the Group of Eight, a coalition of Australia's leading research-intensive universities, and of the prestigious international network Universitas 21. With more than 50,000 students from over 120 countries, it is one of Australia’s most cosmopolitan universities.
UNSW has eight Faculties: Art & Design; Arts & Social Sciences; Built Environment; Business School; Engineering; Law; Medicine; and Science – which offer an extensive range of undergraduate, postgraduate and research programs.
BCIE invites you to meet with the UNSW delegate this February with an opportunity of on spot admission offer for undergraduate, postgraduate or research program.
Date: 15th February Time: 2pm – 4pm
BCIE Lagos - Australia and USA Branch
4th Floor, Valley View Plaza, 99 Opebi Road
Ikeja, Lagos
Tel: 01-3427673 / 01-3427675 / Mob: 08145935517
Email: studyabroad_lagos@bcie.co.uk
Date: 16th February Time: 2pm - 4pm
BCIE Victoria Island
14 Muri Okunola Street
Megamound Place
Off Ajose Adeogun Street
Victoria Island, Lagos
Tel: 013427601 Mob: 08062351535 / 07081819614
Email: nigeriaikoyi@bcie.co.uk
Date: 20th February Time: 10am – 12pm
BCIE Port Harcourt
2nd Floor, F. H. Jumbo House
80 Aba Road
Opposite Government Crafts Development Centre
Port Harcourt, Rivers State
Tel: 07085010020 Mob: 08069278962
Email: manager_ph@bcie.co.uk
