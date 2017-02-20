Port Harcourt based pastor places curse on sponsors of Big Brother Nigeria

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
The real question here is...what are u doing watching it in the first place?
Nigerians be poking their noses into things that do not concern them. What's his own? The sponsors are also in it for money... they invest by getting their ads on etc to get more patronage and returns on their own businesses. It's simply business... No one forces anyone to watch big brother Nigeria. If you don't like it, watch what you like. It's that simple but Nigerians would always want to play the 'holier-than-thou' games everytime.
So shall it be IJMN...useless conceptPls wht ar dey promoting? N25 million for immorality. ..
And d useless viewers, May dere eyes blind
nice apprenon www.techzusng.com signup is free
Too much time on his hands. God's concern isn't Boko Haram, the recession, domestic abuse, child abuse, corrupt politicians....God is more concerned about people on a reality TV show.Stupid, jobless asshole of a so called pastor.
Only a witch or a wizard can place curse on anyone...btw payporte is the sponsor...so moral of the story is: you're not a true pastor but an idiotic wizard!!!
In the Bible, curses and spells are forbidden practices that extend far beyond the practices of Voodoo (Deuteronomy 18:10-12)
SMH-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
What stops him for praying for them? Dis is a fake pastor... dee
May God have mercy on his soul for laying a curse on someone u didn't create. He is nothing but an hypocrite.
Amen in Jesus name.
Smh. But why wont these so called pastors mind their business. Thou shall not curse! Kai!! I tire
This is nonsense...... Am disappointed to here this from a man of God.... Come to think of it...i believe this man of God has children and he also bought them phones and gadgets as well... While he is preaching in his, does he know what his children are doing wit the gadgets he bought for them... We are always looking for whom to blame when our children are not well behaved.....big brother or no big brother...if u don't direct ur child,he or she wil end up the bad way...... Come to think of it, if Marvis,TTT or any of the housemates wins the cash price and go straight to the man of God's church to pay tite,he will open his hands,collect the money and pray for them... Nonsense....... How many people u don epp
So he was busy watching it? He should have
Please I need a receptionist job in an hospitality firm if u have/see kindly contact me via dis address coolgreatg@gmail.com please the location should be between Ikoyi, Vi and or Lekki axis Lagos state. God bless u richly.
Lol...dis one wan make we kn am
Mr pastor, abeg mind ur business!!!!! Is it ur resources? What of d resources u collect frm d poor n feed fat on? Abeg abeg abeg.
I tire oh! How did he manage to see it at d 1st place
Wetin ear hear mouth no fit talk
Dis so called man of God is a lunatic!
Post a Comment
21 comments:
The real question here is...what are u doing watching it in the first place?
Nigerians be poking their noses into things that do not concern them. What's his own? The sponsors are also in it for money... they invest by getting their ads on etc to get more patronage and returns on their own businesses. It's simply business... No one forces anyone to watch big brother Nigeria. If you don't like it, watch what you like. It's that simple but Nigerians would always want to play the 'holier-than-thou' games everytime.
So shall it be IJMN...useless concept
Pls wht ar dey promoting? N25 million for immorality. ..
And d useless viewers, May dere eyes blind
nice apprenon www.techzusng.com signup is free
Too much time on his hands.
God's concern isn't Boko Haram, the recession, domestic abuse, child abuse, corrupt politicians....God is more concerned about people on a reality TV show.
Stupid, jobless asshole of a so called pastor.
Only a witch or a wizard can place curse on anyone...btw payporte is the sponsor...so moral of the story is: you're not a true pastor but an idiotic wizard!!!
In the Bible, curses and spells are forbidden practices that extend far beyond the practices of Voodoo (Deuteronomy 18:10-12)
SMH
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
What stops him for praying for them? Dis is a fake pastor... dee
May God have mercy on his soul for laying a curse on someone u didn't create. He is nothing but an hypocrite.
Amen in Jesus name.
Smh. But why wont these so called pastors mind their business. Thou shall not curse! Kai!! I tire
This is nonsense...... Am disappointed to here this from a man of God.... Come to think of it...i believe this man of God has children and he also bought them phones and gadgets as well... While he is preaching in his, does he know what his children are doing wit the gadgets he bought for them... We are always looking for whom to blame when our children are not well behaved.....big brother or no big brother...if u don't direct ur child,he or she wil end up the bad way...... Come to think of it, if Marvis,TTT or any of the housemates wins the cash price and go straight to the man of God's church to pay tite,he will open his hands,collect the money and pray for them... Nonsense....... How many people u don epp
So he was busy watching it? He should have
Please I need a receptionist job in an hospitality firm if u have/see kindly contact me via dis address coolgreatg@gmail.com please the location should be between Ikoyi, Vi and or Lekki axis Lagos state. God bless u richly.
Lol...dis one wan make we kn am
Mr pastor, abeg mind ur business!!!!! Is it ur resources? What of d resources u collect frm d poor n feed fat on? Abeg abeg abeg.
I tire oh! How did he manage to see it at d 1st place
Wetin ear hear mouth no fit talk
Dis so called man of God is a lunatic!
Post a Comment