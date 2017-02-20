 Port Harcourt based pastor places curse on sponsors of Big Brother Nigeria | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 20 February 2017

Port Harcourt based pastor places curse on sponsors of Big Brother Nigeria

Mike Winning is a pastor based in Port Harcourt, Rivers state. 
21 comments:

Anonymous said...

The real question here is...what are u doing watching it in the first place?

20 February 2017 at 14:23
AGB said...

Nigerians be poking their noses into things that do not concern them. What's his own? The sponsors are also in it for money... they invest by getting their ads on etc to get more patronage and returns on their own businesses. It's simply business... No one forces anyone to watch big brother Nigeria. If you don't like it, watch what you like. It's that simple but Nigerians would always want to play the 'holier-than-thou' games everytime.

20 February 2017 at 14:24
Anonymous said...

So shall it be IJMN...useless concept

Pls wht ar dey promoting? N25 million for immorality. ..

20 February 2017 at 14:24
Anonymous said...

And d useless viewers, May dere eyes blind

20 February 2017 at 14:25
The Admin said...

Anonymous said...

Too much time on his hands.
God's concern isn't Boko Haram, the recession, domestic abuse, child abuse, corrupt politicians....God is more concerned about people on a reality TV show.

Stupid, jobless asshole of a so called pastor.

20 February 2017 at 14:28
Anonymous said...

Only a witch or a wizard can place curse on anyone...btw payporte is the sponsor...so moral of the story is: you're not a true pastor but an idiotic wizard!!!

20 February 2017 at 14:32
Anonymous said...

In the Bible, curses and spells are forbidden practices that extend far beyond the practices of Voodoo (Deuteronomy 18:10-12)

20 February 2017 at 14:34
Vivian Reginalds said...

SMH
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

20 February 2017 at 14:36
dee boi said...

What stops him for praying for them? Dis is a fake pastor... dee

20 February 2017 at 14:36
Great G said...

May God have mercy on his soul for laying a curse on someone u didn't create. He is nothing but an hypocrite.

20 February 2017 at 14:40
biomatti said...

Amen in Jesus name.

20 February 2017 at 14:41
onyinye Gloria said...

Smh. But why wont these so called pastors mind their business. Thou shall not curse! Kai!! I tire

20 February 2017 at 14:41
Tex King said...

This is nonsense...... Am disappointed to here this from a man of God.... Come to think of it...i believe this man of God has children and he also bought them phones and gadgets as well... While he is preaching in his, does he know what his children are doing wit the gadgets he bought for them... We are always looking for whom to blame when our children are not well behaved.....big brother or no big brother...if u don't direct ur child,he or she wil end up the bad way...... Come to think of it, if Marvis,TTT or any of the housemates wins the cash price and go straight to the man of God's church to pay tite,he will open his hands,collect the money and pray for them... Nonsense....... How many people u don epp

20 February 2017 at 14:42
Anonymous said...

So he was busy watching it? He should have

20 February 2017 at 14:42
Anonymous said...

Anonymous said...

Lol...dis one wan make we kn am

20 February 2017 at 14:43
Anonymous said...

Mr pastor, abeg mind ur business!!!!! Is it ur resources? What of d resources u collect frm d poor n feed fat on? Abeg abeg abeg.

20 February 2017 at 14:47
Ladi Michael said...

I tire oh! How did he manage to see it at d 1st place

20 February 2017 at 14:51
Vina Saviour said...

Wetin ear hear mouth no fit talk

20 February 2017 at 14:54
Anonymous said...

Dis so called man of God is a lunatic!

20 February 2017 at 14:56

