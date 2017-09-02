 Popular South East OAP FabulosGloria launches new website | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 9 February 2017

Popular South East OAP FabulosGloria launches new website

It was a gathering of the bigwigs in South eastern media (tv, radio and online) at the weekend, as Dreamfm OAP FabulosGloria launched her website www.fabulosgloria.com

According to the radio diva often called Madam Secretary (due to her role in the hit comedy radio show #OneNigeria), the website gives info on different aspects of life from her perspective.

The site offers News (especially human angle stories); Lifestyle segment which include fashion, food, books; entertainment such as music, movies and celebrities. The site will also feature personalities she has met and continues to meet. There are other segments like Money, Event and Hotspots, then the daily Hot Topic that allows people air their views on contentious societal issues.

The site is also aimed at shedding light on life in the South east which is where she is based.

Present at the launch were reps from different South Eastern media such MD of DreamFm, Antonio Cruise; MD TheSun Online media, Prince Michael Obiekwe; OAPs, Bloggers, music artists, actors and big south eastern brands 

More photos below...












