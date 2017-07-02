Popular Hilarious Comedy, 'Hire A Man' Goes to Cinemas From Friday

Latest hilaarious comedy flick, 'Hire A Man' from the stables of Chinneylove Eze will be hitting the cinema screen across the country from Friday, February 10, 2017.
The movie features stellar performances from some of Nollywood's finest such as Enyinna Nwigwe, Ik Ogbonna, Zynell Zuh, Nancy Isime, Shaffy Bello, Desmond Elliot, Daniel Llyod, Keppy Epeyoung Bassey, Bayray Mcnwizu and so many others.
The movie which won three out of its eight nominations from the recently concluded 2016 Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards is directed by award-winning director, Desmond Elliot.
The drama unfolds when the character named Tishe, has a lingering rivalry with her younger sister Teni. She is therefore pressured into hiring a man to pose as her fiancé when Teni calls home to inform their parents that she would be returning home with her fiancé for their yearly family retreat. The quest to meet her family’s expectation leads to the various dramatic and comical scenes that follow the story.
“Hire A Man which will be in cinemas from February 10, is a movie that is going to keep you on the edge of your seat from start to finish, and eventually make you want to find true love, if you haven’t already. It is a must-see for all especially this valentine season”, said the producer.
The movie has a lot going for it—a promising comedy, a fun premise, and a heartfelt love story at its center—and the trailer is quite catchy.
No comments:
Post a Comment