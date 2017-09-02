Polls shows that 55% Americans support Trump's temporary travel ban

The poll results show that 55 percent of the 2,070 respondents support both revoking federal funding to sanctuary cities and the same percentage are for the ban that locked out immigrants for seven Muslim-majority countries.
However, 33 percent disapproved of the sanctuary cities de-funding and 38 percent disapproved of the immigration ban.
Gallup’s most recent results which was taken between Jan. 30 and Feb. 5 show that only 43 percent of Americans approve of the work Trump’s done and his highest mark has only been 46 percent, three days after his inauguration last month.
Trump spoke Wednesday at a law enforcement conference in Washington and praised the immigration ban, claiming it makes Americans safer. He said:
“It’s sad, I think it’s a sad day. I think our security is at risk today. And it will be at risk until such time as we are entitled and get what we are entitled to as citizens of this country,” Trump said. “It was done for the security of our nation. The security of our citizens. So that people come in who aren’t going to do us harm. And that’s why it was done. And it couldn’t have been written any more precisely. It’s not like, ‘Oh gee, we wish it were written better.’ It’s written beautifully.”
3 comments:
The real Americans have decided!
Hmmm
...merited happiness
They will support it since they are all birds of the same feather
They are fooling theirself online - thinking they are fooling banned countries
That's their own probs sha
#WhoDemEpp?????
: Wizkid + Davido Sextape Was Leaked By Old Prostitute..... (Photos+Video)
Post a Comment