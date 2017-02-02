Police vow to stop February 6th planned protest in Lagos

The Lagos state police commissioner, Fatai Owoseni, says that the state police command might stop the February 6th planned protest in Lagos state because information reaching them suggests that some hoodlums are planning to hijack the protest. According to Owoseni, the organizers of the protest in Lagos have not notified the police about it yet.
Speaking to newsmen in Lagos yesterday, Owoseni said
“Information reaching us revealed that some hoodlums are planning to hijack the peaceful protest. And as such, we won’t allow it to hold in Lagos. We know that Tuface do not have the capacity to contain such a crowd and we will not fold our hands and watch while things go out of hand.”
Mr CP, You can't stop a peaceful protest of Nigerians demanding to know why the change promise them by the federal government has been a negative one almost two years. It is as good as saying you want to stop a political rally or people from voting. It's our fundamental human rights to protest. We protested against PDP led federal government during fuel subsidy in 2012 of which Tinubu and ACN fuel the protest in Lagos. Now they want the citizens to be quiet amidst hardship and sufferings because they're at the federal. We as citizens must protest. #WeMustProtest #WeMustProtest
In December 2015, I made a comment on this blog that Nigerians should stay calm and be patient till 2019. THE MISTAKE HAS BEEN MADE BECAUSE OF DECEIT ON FAKE PROMISES.The wise ones will understand me better. I have dipped hand into my savings because my monthly earnings is no longer enough. Even as #iStandWith2baba , let us avoid things that will cause crises and result to loss of human life.
It is obvious that Nigerians are fed up with APC lead govt.
Let our VOTERS CARD SPEAK FOR US IN 2019.
owoseni, I want to beg you, don't ever try to stop the protest, the protest is to address some fundamental issues with this fail government. If you stop it, I pity u, u are police today but tomorrow, u cant say. don't allow anger of God to befall on you oga. leave us alone, we are dying already.
I just hope that our useless police men doesn't open fire on people.
Hmmmm...
this govt is so full of lies and deceitful too bad that people can not protest even in this bad govt, nawa o for this APC chain.
Ha! Democracy! Some Nigerians deserve this..for voting blindly. Even if you argue good luck was corrupt, he Never infringed on our rights. Everyone insulted him as they pleased,and protested as they pleased, and they were allowed to. See what's going on now. Hoodlums my foot! Liars! Stupid government!
Oh my God! what is Nigeria turning into. Are we not supposed to enjoy the dividend of democracy again. What a hell are they talking about. The hunger and hardship is too much and we cant still express ourselves. Are we slavery to this government or what. Every Nigerian Voice must count and this protest must hold.
Mr Commissioner that info must be true oooO.......don't fake an info to stop the movement, truth be told even you Fatai need to protest cos this country have officially hit the rocks. I've never known Nigerian police to have genuine information.
There is no constitution or law against a peaceful protest...they have received a call from their oga at the top...which hoodlums wan hijack am?
Police should vow to stop Kidnappers
Police should vow to stop Fulani Herdsmen
Police should vow to stop Police from collecting 100naira from commuter drivers for flimsy excuses like.."Oga driver, why u no close your door?"
Police should vow to stop harrassing innocent citizens just because they look like yahoo guys..rubbish...is it by face?
Police should vow to stop being petty thieves.
Those are what they should vow to do not stop us from having a peaceful protest....
Even Police are suffering in silence especially the junior staff...
i was with my boss at the surulere police station...they were on gen all through, we asked a sergeant why they are not on PHCN, he replied...."Na change"...
Allow us to air our voices...You cant stop us..#WEWILLPROTEST
