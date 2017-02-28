 Police uncover strange mental home in Osun, evacuate 26 people to a rehabilitation centre | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 28 February 2017

Police uncover strange mental home in Osun, evacuate 26 people to a rehabilitation centre

The Osun State Police command has uncovered a camp in Iwo town where people are allegedly dehumanized under the pretence that they are receiving treatment for mental illness. According to the State Commissioner of Police, Ola Fimihan Adeoye, the home was uncovered following intelligence reports gathered.

26 people have since been evacuated from the site, three bodies were retrieved and one person passed out on the way to the government hospital, Asubiaro in Osogbo.
The three bodies have been deposited at the state's hospital mortuary. One Kamardeen Akanmu, who claimed ownership of the camp is now in Police Custody.
According to him, the place was a spiritual healing centre for people who were mentally challenged and that he buried some of the victims who had died, within the premises, with the consent of their relatives. Those alive have been taken to a rehabilitation centre in Ilobu town for proper treatment. Investigation is also ongoing by the Police.





