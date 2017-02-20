Police barricades venue of Makarfi-led PDP faction meeting in Abuja

The meeting slated for 2pm, could not kick off as planned as police officers prevented everyone from going in or driving into the venue.
However, spokesman of the caretaker committee, Dayo Adeyeye, in a statement released this afternoon, accused APC of conniving with Ali Modu Sheriff to disrupt their meeting. He added that due to recent developments, the venue for the meeting has now been moved from ICC to Asokoro.
“Senator Ali Modu Sheriff in collaboration with the All Progressive Congress (APC) led Federal Government has barricaded the International Conference Center, ICC, venue of the scheduled Stakeholders Meeting of the entire organs of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). This is a very sad development in our democratic history where there is no longer free association and movement of citizens of this Country. Senator Ali Modu Sheriff and his APC collaborators cannot stop the will of the people. Nigerians can now confirm that Senator Ali Modu Sheriff is a mole in PDP to destroy the only strong opposition in the Country. All invited members of the Party for the scheduled Stakeholders Meeting are hereby directed to proceed to the Ekiti State Government Lodge on T. Y. Danjuma Street, Asokoro, Abuja by same time, 2:00Pm”.
Fayose and Nwike have put PDP in a mess bcos they were the one that made Sherif PDP Chairman. Forming a mega party will be the end of PDP.
Hahahaha! Stop the blame game and work PDP. Anything that happens to u wrongly is caused by APC. Dead political party, go and form a new party or you rebrand and change the name from PDP.
Okay
...merited happiness
This ugly man that bring out teeth like grass cutter....you guys should allow us hear something....must you spoil their party before moving to APC haba....waiting
