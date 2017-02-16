Police arrest the woman who killed her newborn baby in Ogun State

The Ogun Police Command has arrested the woman who killed her one-day old baby Wednesday morning at Sango Ota. LIB earlier reported that a woman was caught for killing her baby shortly after delivery. See previous post here.A statement issued on Wednesday, by Mr Abimbola Owoyemi, the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), said the woman identified as Foluke Owolewa, 40, was arrested after community leaders reported the incident was reported at Sango Police Divisional Headquarters.
"The suspect delivered the baby this morning but before anybody knows what happened, she had killed the baby girl. Immediately the case was reported, the police led detectives to the scene at No. 17, Ilupeju Street, Anishere Unity Estate, Sango Ota, where the woman was promptly arrested.
On interrogation, the suspect claimed that her two other children are not being taken care of by her husband. She said she killed the baby because she believed that the baby would be an additional burden on her.
Further investigations revealed that this is not the first time the woman will attempt killing her child. We gathered that she once threw one of her daughters into a pit latrine few days after delivery, but the baby girl was lucky to be rescued alive," the statement said..The state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, had directed that the case be transferred to Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Mr Owoyemi said.
"The CP has further appealed to members of the public to always be mindful of what is going on around them so as to give useful information to the Police,” the statement concludes.
