Saturday, 11 February 2017

Police arrest 452 suspects linked to several crimes in South Africa

In the bid to combat crimes in the country, The South African Police Service  (SAPS) has announced the arrest of 452 suspects linked to several crimes. The suspects were said to have been arrested at the Eastern Cape. According to Buzz SA, 51 suspects were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, 13 suspects were arrested for illegal dealing in liquor.
While, 388 individuals were also arrested for other crimes ranging from murder to attempted murder, rape, sexual assault, assault with the intent to inflict grievous bodily harm, robbery, business robbery, malicious damage to property, armed robbery, burglaries, theft of vehicles and other crimes.

The SAPS also revealed that 540 litres of alcohol were confiscated with 16 stolen vehicles and 24 firearms including pistols, rifles and shotguns, 405 rounds of ammunition and 104 dangerous weapons, were all recovered during their operations.
