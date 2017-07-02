Pointek Padi Padi promo

Valentine is that special season of love and love pays no attention to any form of differences.
Pointek loves love and we want to share this love with you by giving you the chance of winning TWO movie tickets and enjoying this season at the cinema with that special correct PADI of life.
To participate :
1) Like our facebook page and follow us on instragram/ twitter
2) Shop a mobile phone worth #100,000 and above
-at www.pointekonline.com
-or visit our retail outlets at Ikeja/Lagos, Jabi/Abuja, Owerri and Warri. Check www.pointekonline.com/contact-us for the addresses of these outlets.
3) Win 2 movie tickets for you and your special PADI.
Tag that special padi of yours and tell us the best moment you ever had with them, using the hashtag
#ILoveLove.
#ValentineCountdown
#PadiPadiPromo
#ShopPointek
