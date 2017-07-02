 Pointek Padi Padi promo | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 7 February 2017

Pointek Padi Padi promo

We cannot live for ourselves alone. Our lives are connected by a thousand invisible threads, and along these fragile fibers, lies the strings of love. Friendship in itself is one of the greatest demonstration of love.


Valentine is that special season of love and love pays no attention to any form of differences.



Pointek loves love and we want to share this love with you by giving you the chance of winning TWO movie tickets and enjoying this season at the cinema with that special correct PADI of life. 

To participate :

 1) Like our facebook page and follow us on instragram/ twitter

 2) Shop a mobile phone worth #100,000 and above
            -at www.pointekonline.com
            -or visit our retail outlets at Ikeja/Lagos, Jabi/Abuja, Owerri and Warri. Check www.pointekonline.com/contact-us for the addresses of these outlets.

 3) Win 2 movie tickets for you and your special PADI.


Tag that special padi of yours and tell us the best moment you ever had with them,  using the hashtag

#ILoveLove.
#ValentineCountdown
 #PadiPadiPromo
 #ShopPointek
