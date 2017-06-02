"Pls I am not looking for any sympathy because I have had too much. I want to share something which can save you the biggest regret you will ever have.
I lost my mama a few months ago and I regret only one thing- I didn't kiss her enough to show how much I loved her. Pls if you have your mothers pls pls pls go give her a BIG KISS right NOW and tell her how much you love her. DO NOT TAKE YOUR MOTHER FOR GRANTED, I think I did and for what? Work? Money? Success? I have finally come to accept she's not traveled and she's NEVER coming back. I assure you, you will hate yourself if you take you mother for granted. my backbone is broken. Do not make the same mistake I made. Pls cherish your mothers. I will give up everything to kiss my mama again but that's never going to happen. This is the closure I have been looking for.#MyMama#ILoveYou#
MyEverything".
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Monday, 6 February 2017
Please do not take your mothers for granted- son of former Oyo state governor who lost his mum months back, shares powerful advise
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 2/06/2017 11:38:00 am
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment