Monday, 6 February 2017

Please do not take your mothers for granted- son of former Oyo state governor who lost his mum months back, shares powerful advise

Shola Ladoja who is the son of former Oyo state governor, Rasheed Ladoja, shared this powerful advise to those who still have their mothers around. He lost his mum some months back. He shared a photo of his mum and wrote;
"Pls I am not looking for any sympathy because I have had too much. I want to share something which can save you the biggest regret you will ever have.
I lost my mama a few months ago and I regret only one thing- I didn't kiss her enough to show how much I loved her. Pls if you have your mothers pls pls pls go give her a BIG KISS right NOW and tell her how much you love her. DO NOT TAKE YOUR MOTHER FOR GRANTED, I think I did and for what? Work? Money? Success? I have finally come to accept she's not traveled and she's NEVER coming back. I assure you, you will hate yourself if you take you mother for granted. my backbone is broken. Do not make the same mistake I made. Pls cherish your mothers. I will give up everything to kiss my mama again but that's never going to happen. This is the closure I have been looking for.#MyMama#ILoveYou#MyEverything".
